Dr. Reddy's Q2 Results Review: Brokerages Maintain Cautious Stance As US Challenges Loom

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s net profit fell 9% year-on-year in the second quarter, falling short of analysts' expectations, as continued weakness in the US market countered strong growth across emerging markets. This mixed performance has led brokerages to maintain cautious ratings on the stock, pointing to persistent challenges in its US business and a reliance on future product pipelines for growth.

Citi retained its ‘sell’ rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,110 per share, highlighting concerns over ongoing difficulties in Dr. Reddy’s US market. The brokerage noted that while non-US markets, including India, Russia, and Europe, showed strong momentum, US sales continued to struggle due to inventory adjustments and pricing pressures on key products. Citi noted that adjusted gross margins slipped slightly, reflecting these US challenges.

Despite the company’s increasing investment in R&D—particularly in biosimilars and GLP-1 peptide products—Citi remains cautious, pointing to limited new US launches in recent years. The brokerage indicated that, although the company’s biosimilar Abatacept has potential, it won’t reach the market until fiscal 2028, posing a longer wait for tangible results.