Dr. Reddy's Q1 Review: Brokerage Split On Margin Recovery — What's The Takeaway?

Morgan Stanley described the Q1 results as “in-line,” noting that Ebitda and PAT were broadly aligned with expectations. However, it flagged a 350 basis point decline in gross margins to 56.9%, citing “higher generic price erosion and lower operating leverage.”

The brokerage maintained its “Equal-weight” rating and highlighted the significance of semaglutide’s pending approval in Canada as a key catalyst. “Dr. Reddy’s expects Sema approval between October and November 2025, with launch timed for January 2026,” it said, adding the product could be a multi-year growth driver.

Morgan Stanley also highlighted regional performance. “North America revenue declined 11% YoY due to price erosion and timing issues. Europe saw 14% YoY growth, driven by the NRT acquisition and new launches. India posted 11% YoY growth, fuelled by new products and pricing.”

On cost control, the firm noted, “The company plans to optimise 500–600bps of discretionary costs from non-sales areas such as travel and consultants.”