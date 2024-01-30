Dr Reddy's Labs Q3 Revenue Rises, L&T Profit Up — Earnings Wrap

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s profit rose 11% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, in line with analysts' estimates.

The drugmaker's net profit increased to Rs 1,381 crore in the October–December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,313 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the profit fell 7%.

Revenue surged 6.6% to Rs 7,236.8 crore as against Rs 6,789.8 crore over the same period last year.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose on the back of strong order inflows and project execution.

The net profit of India’s largest capital goods company rose 17.24% year-on-year to Rs 3,594.51 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 3,245.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.