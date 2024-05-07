Dr Reddy's Labs, JSW Energy, United Breweries Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., United Breweries Ltd. and SRF Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Dr Reddy's Labs is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 7,026.5 crore and Rs 1,214.8 crore, respectively, for the three months through March, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

JSW Energy is likely to report a net profit of Rs 820.5 crore and revenue of Rs 20,517.3 crore.

Pidilite Industries Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., Voltas Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Jupiter Wagons Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Chambal Fertilizers Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., Century Textiles and Industries Ltd., IDFC Ltd., Jindal Saw Ltd., and Latent View Analytics Ltd. will also report their earnings on Tuesday.