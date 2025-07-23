Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q1 Results: Profit Up 1.8%, Misses Estimates

The company reported broad-based revenue growth in the June quarter. This growth was primarily supported by contributions from the recently acquired consumer healthcare portfolio, specifically in nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), alongside consistent performance within our branded markets.

The gross margin for Q1 was recorded at 56.9%. This represents a year-on-year decline of 350 basis points but an improvement of 134 bps quarter-on-quarter. The YoY decline was predominantly attributed to increased price erosion within the generics segment and reduced operating leverage. This impact was partially offset by a favourable product mix.