Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q1 Results: Profit Flat, Meets Estimates

Revenue growth was largely driven by growth in global generics revenues in North America as well as India.

In the global generics segment, revenue rose 15% YoY to Rs 6,890 crore. This growth was primarily volume led, aided by new launches and integration of recently in-licenced vaccine portfolio in India, partially offset by price erosion, the company said.

Sequential growth was due to change in product mix partly offset with adverse price erosion.

The company's revenue in the North American markets saw 20% YoY growth to Rs Rs 3,850 crore. It rose 18% quarter-on-quarter.

Growth was largely on account of increase in volumes of company's base business, contribution from new launches, which was partly offset by price erosion, it said.

During the quarter the company launched three new products in the U.S.