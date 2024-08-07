NDTV ProfitEarningsDr Lal PathLabs Q1 Results: Profit Rises 29%, Beats Estimates
Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 Results: Profit Rises 29%, Beats Estimates

The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider's net profit rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 108 crore in the quarter-ended June.

07 Aug 2024, 03:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd.’s first quarter profit surged, beating analysts' estimates.

The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 108 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 99-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 FY25 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 11.3% to Rs 602 crore versus Rs 541 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 605 crore).

  • Ebitda up 16.4% to Rs 170 crore versus Rs 146 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 163 crore).

  • Margin at 28.2% versus 27% (Bloomberg Estimate: 27%).

  • Net profit up 28.6% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 84 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 99 crore).

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs gained 3.7% after the results were announced, as compared with a 1.27% rise in the benchmark Nifty.

