Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 Results: Profit Rises 29%, Beats Estimates

Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd.’s first quarter profit surged, beating analysts' estimates.
The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 108 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 99-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 FY25 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 11.3% to Rs 602 crore versus Rs 541 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 605 crore).
Ebitda up 16.4% to Rs 170 crore versus Rs 146 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 163 crore).
Margin at 28.2% versus 27% (Bloomberg Estimate: 27%).
Net profit up 28.6% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 84 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 99 crore).
Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs gained 3.7% after the results were announced, as compared with a 1.27% rise in the benchmark Nifty.