Dr Agarwal's Health Care Records Q1 Net Profit At Rs 17.26 Crore

Commenting on the financial performance, Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd, CEO Dr Adil Agarwal said, "the first quarter of the new fiscal year has started with a robust performance." "We are pleased to report the highest-ever revenue on a quarterly basis, with profit margins sustaining at high levels. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 501 crore, a growth of 22.3% over the same period of last year driven by healthy growth across our network." he said.