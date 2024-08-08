Downgrades Outpaced Upgrades This Earnings Season, Says Jefferies

India's June quarter results season has been mixed, with Jefferies India Pvt.'s analysts observing more earnings downgrades than upgrades.

The analysis by Jefferies showed that earnings downgrades (47%) have exceeded upgrades (40%) among the 128 companies reviewed. Slightly less than half of the companies analysed have seen their fiscal 2025 earnings estimates cut. This trend reflects the impact of a harsh summer and recent elections, which have significantly influenced earnings outcomes across various sectors, the brokerage said in the note.

Sectors experiencing significant earnings per share downgrades include lending financials, consumer discretionary, cement, and chemicals. Despite these challenges, there are some notable positives, including an improved outlook for the IT sector, a firming up of rural demand, and continued strong performance in capital markets and real estate.

Overall, the Nifty EPS has remained flat throughout the earnings season, according to the note. Jefferies maintains a 15% earnings growth outlook for fiscal 2025, reflecting a mixed performance across sectors.