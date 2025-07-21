Dodla Dairy Share Price Falls 5% After Net Profit Declines Over 3% In Q1FY26
Dodla Dairy's consolidated net profit fell 3.2% on the year to Rs 62.9 crore from 65 crore in the corresponding period
Dodla Dairy Ltd. share price fell 5% after it reported a decline in its net profit for April–June. Its consolidated net profit fell 3.2% on the year to Rs 62.9 crore from 65 crore in the corresponding period previous year.
Dodla Dairy's Ebitda declined 21.5% on the year to Rs 82.5 crore compared to 105 crore. Margin slumped 330 basis points to 8.2% in the first quarter from 11.5%. Dodla Dairy's revenue rose 10.5% on the year to Rs 1,007 crore from 912 crore.
Dodla Dairy Q1 Results
There is a seasonal variation in comparison between the first quarter of the financial year 2026 and 2025 because of early monsoon, the company said in the investors' presentation. The number of rainy days increased by 10 days in the first quarter of current financial year which affected milk prices. Meanwhile, Dodla Dairy recorded the highest ever milk procurement of 18.7 lakh litres per day, the investors' presentation said.
Dodla Dairy Share Price Movement
Dodla Dairy share price declined 5.01% to Rs 1,386.30 apiece. The share price was trading 4.42% down at Rs 1,385.3 apiece as of 12:08 p.m., as compared to 0.28% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock advanced 11.41% in 12 months, and 9.16% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.38.
Four analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14%.