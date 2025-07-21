Dodla Dairy Share Price Falls 5% After Net Profit Declines Over 3% In Q1FY26

Dodla Dairy Ltd. share price fell 5% after it reported a decline in its net profit for April–June. Its consolidated net profit fell 3.2% on the year to Rs 62.9 crore from 65 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

Dodla Dairy's Ebitda declined 21.5% on the year to Rs 82.5 crore compared to 105 crore. Margin slumped 330 basis points to 8.2% in the first quarter from 11.5%. Dodla Dairy's revenue rose 10.5% on the year to Rs 1,007 crore from 912 crore.