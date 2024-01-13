ADVERTISEMENT
DMart Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 17%, Misses Estimate
Revenue rose 17% at Rs 13,572 crore.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimate.The net profit of the operator of supermarket chain DMart grew 17% to Rs 690.41 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. This compares with consensus estimate of 765 crore tracked by Bloomberg
Avenue Supermarts Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.31% at Rs 13,572.47 crore, compared with Rs 13,374 estimated
Ebitda up 16.01% at Rs 1,119.89 crore, compared to Rs 1,096.6 crore forecast
Margin at 8.25% vs 8.34%
Net profit up 17.09% at Rs 690.41 crore, compared with Rs 765.3 crore estimated.
Share of Avenue Supermarts closed 0.57% higher on Friday at Rs. 3,843, compared with 1.14% gain in benchmark Nifty50.
Opinion
Retail Sector Check - DMart Ready Sustains Competitive Advantage: Prabhudas Lilladher
