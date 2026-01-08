DMart Q3 Results: Date, Share Price History And Other Key Details

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the retail company that owns and operates the popular DMart supermarket chain, is scheduled to declare the results for the third quarter of FY 2025-26 this week.

DMart offers a broad mix of daily essentials, ranging from groceries and personal care items to clothing, kitchen items, bedding, bath linen and household appliances.

Here’s everything you need to know about Avenue Supermarts’ Q3FY26 results schedule.