DMart Q3 Results: Date, Share Price History And Other Key Details

Avenue Supermarts Q3 FY26: The company has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Jan. 10 to consider and approve the Q3FY26 results.

DMart Q3 Results
The company’s total number of stores stood at 442 at the end of the December quarter of FY26. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the retail company that owns and operates the popular DMart supermarket chain, is scheduled to declare the results for the third quarter of FY 2025-26 this week. 

DMart offers a broad mix of daily essentials, ranging from groceries and personal care items to clothing, kitchen items, bedding, bath linen and household appliances.

Here’s everything you need to know about Avenue Supermarts’ Q3FY26 results schedule.

DMart Q3 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated Jan. 2, DMart said that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, Jan. 10, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025. 

DMart Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Dec. 15. The restrictions will remain effective until two trading days after the declaration of the Q3FY26 results. 

DMart Q3 Results: Earnings Call

The company has not declared the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the Q3FY26 results with investors and analysts. 

DMart Q3 Quarterly Update

In a separate filing on Jan. 2, the company shared the quarterly update at the end of Q3 of FY 2025-26 (October– December 2025).

The retail chain’s standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, stood at Rs 17,612.62 crore, compared to Rs 15,565.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company informed the stock exchanges in its business update.

DMart Q2 Results Performance

The company’s total income rose 15.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,695.87 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 14,478.02 crore in Q2FY25. Consolidated profit after tax grew almost 4% YoY to Rs 684.85 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 659.44 crore in Q2FY25.

DMart Share Price History

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. have gained 1.6% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the stock has declined 1.95%, while sliding 9.99% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have increased 0.80%. Over the past year, the retail stock has dropped 1.33%. 

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,949.5 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 4 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,340 apiece on March 3, 2025. DMart shares ended 1.29% lower at Rs 3,792 apiece on the NSE on Thursday. This compares to a 1.01% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

