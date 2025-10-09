DMart Q2 Results To Be Announced This Week: Check Date, What To Expect And Share Price History

Shares of Avenue Supermarts have fallen 2.28% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has declined 9.43% and in the past six months, it has risen 4.15%. On a year-to-date basis, it has increased 21.06%. Over the past year, it has come down by 7.20%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,949.50 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,340 apiece on March 3, 2025.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts ended 0.39% higher at Rs 4,311 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, while the benchmark Nifty 50 ended 0.54% higher at 25,181.80.