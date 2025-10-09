DMart Q2 Results To Be Announced This Week: Check Date, What To Expect And Share Price History
DMart Q2 FY26 Earnings: Avenue Supermarts has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 11.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the owner and operator of the DMart supermarket chain, is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. The company is headquartered in Mumbai. Here’s everything you need to know about Avenue Supermarts’ Q2 FY26 results schedule.
DMart Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 3, DMart said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 11, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
DMart Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Sept. 15 until two trading days after the declaration of the Q2FY26 results.
DMart Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company is yet to declare the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts.
DMart Q2 Results: What To Expect
Analysts anticipate that second‑quarter results will show muted expansion, citing squeezed margins, a dip in sales pace and mounting pressure from the fast‑growing quick‑commerce sector.
Market experts observed that persistent downpours, complications linked to GST compliance, and rising expenses have dragged down store efficiency and hindered same-store sales growth. Although new outlets have been opened, revenue per square foot and profit margins are expected to stay under recent levels, with particular softness in general merchandise and clothing lines.
DMart Share Price History
Shares of Avenue Supermarts have fallen 2.28% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has declined 9.43% and in the past six months, it has risen 4.15%. On a year-to-date basis, it has increased 21.06%. Over the past year, it has come down by 7.20%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,949.50 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,340 apiece on March 3, 2025.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts ended 0.39% higher at Rs 4,311 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, while the benchmark Nifty 50 ended 0.54% higher at 25,181.80.