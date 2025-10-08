DMart Q2 Preview: Margin Squeeze Likely On Weaker Sales And Higher Expenses

DMart operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the July-September 2025 quarter on Saturday. The second-quarter performance is expected to reflect subdued growth as brokerages point to margin pressures, slower sales momentum and the impact of rising competition from quick commerce players.

Analysts noted that heavy rains, goods and services tax-related disruptions and higher costs have weighed on store productivity and same-store sales growth. While store additions continued, overall sales per square foot and margins are likely to remain below recent trends, with general merchandise and apparel segments showing weakness.

Despite steady expansion in its retail network, brokerages expect a moderation in profitability as operating expenses rise, and revenue momentum softens.

As per Bloomberg estimates, DMart’s consolidated revenue for the March quarter is expected to rise 15% year-on-year to Rs 16,617.85 crore, compared to Rs 14,444.5 crore a year ago.

Ebitda is likely to rise 14% to Rs 1,246.48 crore from Rs 1,093.77 crore, while margin is expected to contract to 7.5% from 7.6% a year ago. Net profit is seen falling to Rs 650.33 crore for the quarter from Rs 659.58 crore.