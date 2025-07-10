DMart Q1 Results Preview: Brokerages Unanimously Bearish, See Growth Challenges Intensifying

DMart parent Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the April-June quarter on Friday.

Brokerages see the consumer staples space bearing the brunt of weak underlying demand, expecting a muted outcome on the top line of companies.

As per Bloomberg estimates, revenue for the June quarter is expected to rise 17.8% year-on-year to Rs 16,583 crore, compared to Rs 14,069 crore in the same period last year.

Ebitda is likely to increase 11% to Rs 1,354 crore from Rs 1,221 crore, while margins are expected to narrow to 8.2% from 8.7% a year ago. Net profit is seen rising 14% to Rs 883 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 774 crore in the corresponding period last year.