DLF Q3 Results: Profit Rises But Misses Estimates

DLF Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose, but missed analysts' estimates.

The real estate major's consolidated net profit increased 26.6% year-on-year to Rs 655.7 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 721 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 1.8% to Rs 1,521 crore during the October-December quarter, as compared with the Rs 1,697-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.