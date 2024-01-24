DLF Q3 Results: Profit Rises But Misses Estimates
Revenue from operations rose 1.8% to Rs 1,521 crore during the October-December quarter.
DLF Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose, but missed analysts' estimates.
The real estate major's consolidated net profit increased 26.6% year-on-year to Rs 655.7 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 721 crore.
Revenue from operations rose 1.8% to Rs 1,521 crore during the October-December quarter, as compared with the Rs 1,697-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
DLF Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 1,521 crore vs Rs 1,495 crore.
Ebitda rises 7.1% to Rs 511 crore vs Rs 477 crore.
Margin expands to 33.58% vs 31.92%.
Net profit up 26.6% at Rs 656 crore vs Rs 518 crore.
Shares of DLF closed 1.0% higher at Rs 747.45 apiece ahead of the results announcement, as compared with a 0.98% rise in the benchmark Sensex.