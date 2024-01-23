DLF Q3 Preview: Profit May Rise 40%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. expects revenue to increase 32% to Rs 20 billion, due to commencement of project deliveries in its new products portfolio. It expects DLF to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 720 crore, with a 5 percentage point increase in margin.

Since most players had less than 12 months of inventory after the second quarter, new launches improved sequentially and will gather pace in the fourth quarter, it said.

HDFC Securities Ltd. expects an 8% decline in revenue at Rs 1,374.6 crore. It estimates DLF's profit to rise 22% to Rs 629.5 crore.

In the third quarter, the company registered a record launch of Rs 7,200 crore in Gurugram, inching it closer to its guided pre-sales target of Rs 12,000–13,000 crore for the current fiscal.

Fifteen out of the 20 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and three suggest 'sell'.