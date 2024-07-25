DLF Q1 Results: Profit Up 22.5%, But Misses Estimates

New sales bookings recorded a 214% YoY growth at Rs 6,404 crore. The company launched the second phase of its luxury project in New Gurugram—Privana West, which witnessed strong demand momentum and consequently, was entirely sold out clocking Rs 5,600 crore of new sales bookings.

The company continues to maintain its net cash position, which stood at Rs 2,896 crore, as compared to net debt of Rs 57 crore in Q1 FY24.

In the rental business, the consolidated revenue of DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. stood at Rs 1,553 crore, reflecting YoY growth of 10% in Q1 FY25.

The company has planned a launch pipeline of an additional 9 million sq. ft. of new products during the fiscal, across various segments and geographies, including Gurugram, Mumbai, Goa and Chandigarh Tri-city.

Shares of DLF closed 0.79% lower at Rs 812.65 apiece ahead of the results announcement, as compared with a 0.14% decline in the benchmark Sensex.