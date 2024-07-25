DLF Q1 Results: Profit Up 22.5%, But Misses Estimates
Revenue from operations declined 4% to Rs 1,362 crore during the April-June quarter.
DLF Ltd.'s net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, but missed analysts' estimates.
The real estate major's consolidated net profit increased 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 645 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 682 crore.
Revenue from operations declined 4% to Rs 1,362 crore during the April-June quarter, as compared with the Rs 1,474-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
DLF Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4% to Rs 1,362 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,474 crore).
Ebitda down 42.3% to Rs 229 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 501 crore).
Margin narrows to 16.8% versus 27.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 34%).
Net profit up 22.5% to Rs 645 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 682 crore).
Other Key Highlights
New sales bookings recorded a 214% YoY growth at Rs 6,404 crore. The company launched the second phase of its luxury project in New Gurugram—Privana West, which witnessed strong demand momentum and consequently, was entirely sold out clocking Rs 5,600 crore of new sales bookings.
The company continues to maintain its net cash position, which stood at Rs 2,896 crore, as compared to net debt of Rs 57 crore in Q1 FY24.
In the rental business, the consolidated revenue of DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. stood at Rs 1,553 crore, reflecting YoY growth of 10% in Q1 FY25.
The company has planned a launch pipeline of an additional 9 million sq. ft. of new products during the fiscal, across various segments and geographies, including Gurugram, Mumbai, Goa and Chandigarh Tri-city.
Shares of DLF closed 0.79% lower at Rs 812.65 apiece ahead of the results announcement, as compared with a 0.14% decline in the benchmark Sensex.