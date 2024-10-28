Dixon Technologies Targets 44% Return On Capital In Next 15 Months

Leading electronics manufacturing services provider Dixon Technologies India Ltd. aims to increase its return on capital to above 40% in the next 15 months, supported by its mobile and IT hardware business, according to the company's Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Gupta.

He told NDTV Profit that the company's backward integration plans will also give its ROC a major boost.

"In the last one year, we have expanded the ROCs from 30% to 38.9% and we feel that given (that) the asset turns in both mobile and IT hardware business and strong margins in backward integration, the ROC profile can continue to expand," he said.

Commenting on the projection for the company’s ROC, Gupta added, "I am very confident that in the next 12–15 months, it can be anywhere in the range of 42–44%. So, it can further expand, because IT hardware is a very high asset turn business and you really need to manage your working capital. We have been doing well on that thing so far.”

Gupta noted that the company will focus on exports and the addition of more categories within its current portfolio to fuel growth.