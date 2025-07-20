Dixon Tech Q1FY26 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is among dozens of companies set to share their earnings report for the April to June period (Q1FY26) this week. The company has scheduled a Board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The Noida-based multinational electronics manufacturing services company specialises in the production of televisions, washing machines, smartphones, LED bulbs, battens, downlighters and CCTV security cameras, among others.

Its upcoming Q1FY26 result will focus on the company’s performance and give insights about its profitability, revenue, debt and other aspects. The company will also hold an earnings call conference to discuss Q1FY26 with investors and analysts.