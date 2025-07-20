Dixon Tech Q1FY26 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is among dozens of companies set to share their earnings report for the April to June period (Q1FY26) this week. The company has scheduled a Board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year.
The Noida-based multinational electronics manufacturing services company specialises in the production of televisions, washing machines, smartphones, LED bulbs, battens, downlighters and CCTV security cameras, among others.
Its upcoming Q1FY26 result will focus on the company’s performance and give insights about its profitability, revenue, debt and other aspects. The company will also hold an earnings call conference to discuss Q1FY26 with investors and analysts.
Dixon Tech Q1FY26 Results Date
Dixon Tech has scheduled a Board Meeting on July 22 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2025. The company has not shared any details regarding a potential dividend declaration during the upcoming meeting.
Dixon Tech Q1FY26 Results Earnings Call
In an exchange filing dated July 15, the company announced that it will hold a ‘Conference Call’ after the declaration of the Q1FY26 results on the same day. The call will be held at 5 p.m. IST.
Dixon Technologies (India) Limited’s Management Speakers:
Atul Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer
Call Leader:
Bhoomika Nair – Analyst
Dial-in Details:
Universal access: +91 22 6280 1384, +91 22 7115 8285 (Accessible from all networks and countries)
Dixon Tech Q4FY25 Results:
Dixon Technologies Ltd.’s consolidated income more than doubled to Rs 10,293 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 4,658 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda rose 128% to Rs 454 crore from Rs 199 crore, with margins slightly improving to 4.4% from 4.3% in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. The company’s PAT before minority interest saw a massive 379% YoY jump to Rs 465 crore, compared to Rs 97 crore in Q4 FY24.
Dixon Tech Share Price History
Over the past week, the stock has gained 0.88%, while over one month, it rose 12%. In the last six months, the stock declined 6.45%. Year-to-date, the stock has tanked 11%. However, over the past year, shares of the company have gained 27%.
Dixon Technologies shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 19,148.9 apiece on the NSE on December 17, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 10,620 on July 23, 2024.