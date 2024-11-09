Divi's Laboratories Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 47%, Beats Estimates
Divi's Laboratories margins expanded to 31% from 25% for the year-ago period.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd. reported a 47% surge in its net profit to beat the street's expectations for the second quarter of the financial year 2025 driven by a consistent rise in sales by the pharmaceutical major.
The Hyderabad-based company's undertaking posted a 47% rise in its net profit to Rs 510 crore, as compared to Rs 348 crore for the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected the company to post a bottom line of Rs 479 crore.
The pharmaceutical company recorded a revenue of Rs 2,338 crore, indicating a 22.5% surge for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, as against Rs 1,909 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year. This compares to the Rs 2,215 crore topline that the street had expected the company to report in its second quarter.
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was up 49.5% at Rs 716 crore for the July-September quarter, as compared to Rs 479 crore. Its margins expanded to 31% from 25% for the year-ago period.
Divi's Laboratories Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.5% at Rs 2,338 crore versus Rs 1,909 crore.
Ebitda up 49.5% at Rs 716 crore versus Rs 479 crore.
Margin up at 31% versus 25%.
Net profit up 47% at Rs 510 crore versus Rs 348 crore.
Shares of Divi's Labs closed 0.17% lower at Rs 5,949.8 on Friday on the National Stock Exchange compared to a 0.21% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock has risen 70% during the last 12 months and has advanced by 52% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 60.
Eight out of the 27 analysts tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, six suggest a 'hold' and 13 have a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 22%.