Divi's Laboratories Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 47%, Beats Estimates

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. reported a 47% surge in its net profit to beat the street's expectations for the second quarter of the financial year 2025 driven by a consistent rise in sales by the pharmaceutical major.

The Hyderabad-based company's undertaking posted a 47% rise in its net profit to Rs 510 crore, as compared to Rs 348 crore for the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected the company to post a bottom line of Rs 479 crore.

The pharmaceutical company recorded a revenue of Rs 2,338 crore, indicating a 22.5% surge for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, as against Rs 1,909 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year. This compares to the Rs 2,215 crore topline that the street had expected the company to report in its second quarter.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was up 49.5% at Rs 716 crore for the July-September quarter, as compared to Rs 479 crore. Its margins expanded to 31% from 25% for the year-ago period.

Divi's Laboratories Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)