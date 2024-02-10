NDTV ProfitEarningsDivi's Laboratories Q3 Results: Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates
Divi's Laboratories Q3 Results: Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

Divi's Lab Q3 Results: Net profit rose 17% year-on-year to Rs 358 crore in the December quarter, on the back of revenue that rose 9% to Rs 1,855 crore.

10 Feb 2024, 12:23 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Divi's Laboratories website)</p></div>
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s third quarter profit rose, but missed analysts' estimates.

The company's profit was up 17% year-on-year at Rs 358 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. That compares with the Rs 418-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, profit rose 3%.

Divi's Lab Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 9% to Rs 1,855 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,997 crore)

  • Operating profit increased 20% to Rs 489 crore (Estimate: Rs 571 crore)

  • Operating margin was at 26.36% versus 23.94% (Estimate: 28.6%)

Shares of Divi's Laboratories closed 0.9% higher at Rs 3,651 apiece on the BSE on Friday, as compared with a 0.23% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

(This is a developing story)

