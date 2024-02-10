Divi's Laboratories Q3 Results: Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s third quarter profit rose, but missed analysts' estimates.The company's profit was up 17% year-on-year at Rs 358 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. That compares with the Rs 418-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, profit rose 3%.
Divi's Lab Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 9% to Rs 1,855 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,997 crore)