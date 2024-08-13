Dilip Buildcon Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Multifold To Rs 140 Crore

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. reported an uptick in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of this financial year. The construction and infrastructure development company reported a bottom line of Rs 140 crore in the quarter ended June, as compared with Rs 12.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Revenue grew 7.3% year-on-year to Rs 3,134 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation, rose 21% on a yearly basis to Rs 478 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 15.2% from 13.5% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.