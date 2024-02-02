Devyani International Q3 Results: Profit Declines 92.8% To Rs 5.07 Crore

NDTV ProfitEarningsDevyani International Q3 Results: Profit Declines 92.8% To Rs 5.07 Crore
Weak consumer sentiment and depressed consumer spending is what has led to losses for as per Mr. Ravi Jaipuria Non-Executive Chairman, this is short lived and they will witness recovery soon.

02 Feb 2024, 12:45 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>
(Source: Company website)

Devyani International's net profit declines for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Profit declined by a 92.8% to Rs 5.07 crore in the October-December quarter, it said in its exchange filing on Friday. Revenue increased by 6.6% year-on-year.

Devyani's Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.6% at Rs. 843.1 crore vs Rs. 790.6 crore

  • EBITDA down 16% at Rs. 146.2 crore vs Rs. 174 crore

  • Margins at 17.3% vs 22%

  • Net profit down 92.8% at Rs. 5.07 crore vs Rs. 71.04 crore

Weak consumer sentiment and depressed consumer spending is what has led to losses for Devyani, however as per Mr. Ravi Jaipuria Non-Executive Chairman, Devyani International Limited this is short lived and they will witness recovery in coming quarters.

Shares of Devyani International fell 2.05% in trade today after the results were declared as against a 1.08% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

