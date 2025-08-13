Devyani International Q1 Profit Plunges 90% Even As Revenue Rises

It had reported a net profit of 22.43 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Devyani International Ltd (DIL), the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India, operating Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee.

Revenue from operations grew 11.05% to Rs 1,356.96 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was Rs 1,221.90 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.