Delhivery Q1 Results Review: Analysts Upbeat On Volume Gains, Margin Expansion — Details Here

Macquarie maintained its "Outperform" rating on the stock and also highlighted the company's position in "The India Diviner: Super 6s—Best Ideas."

The brokerage said that Meesho is insourcing about two-thirds of its volume. "We do not see this dynamic as an incremental headwind for FY26." Macquarie further explained that while the addressable opportunity with the e-commerce platforms has reduced, "we see strong market-share gains along with the Ecom Express acquisition."

On the results front the brokerage said Delhivery's FY26 results were above "Visible Alpha (VA) consensus," which was largely driven by higher profitability for the Part Truckload and Supply Chain Services segments.

Macquarie also highlighted that the company's Express Parcel volume grew 14% YoY and was largely in line with expectations.

On key metrics, the brokerage noted that "Service Ebitda margin for the quarter was steady at 16%" (company guidance 16-18%).

It also noted that "Part Truck Load volume was up 15% YoY, flat sequentially." And "Service Ebitda margin was steady at 11%. While Supply Chain Services revenue declined 21% YoY."

The brokerage further added that it sees upside to consensus' Express Parcel volume growth and PTL margin forecasts. "We also see upside to company guidance for a 16-18% service Ebitda margin."