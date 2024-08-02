Delhivery Q1 Results: Reports Profit, Revenue Meets Estimates

Delhivery Ltd. reported a net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, while revenue met analysts' estimates.

The logistics services provider saw a 13% rise in revenue to Rs 2,172 crore in the April-June quarter, as compared to Rs 1,930 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg projected the income at Rs 2,153 crore.