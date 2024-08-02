Delhivery Q1 Results: Reports Profit, Revenue Meets Estimates
Delhivery Ltd. reported a net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, while revenue met analysts' estimates.
The logistics services provider saw a 13% rise in revenue to Rs 2,172 crore in the April-June quarter, as compared to Rs 1,930 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg projected the income at Rs 2,153 crore.
Delhivery Q1 FY25 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% to Rs 2,172 crore versus Rs 1,930 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,153 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 97 crore versus loss of Rs 13 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 45 crore).
Ebitda margin at 3.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 2.1%).
Net profit at Rs 54 crore versus loss of Rs 89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 68 crore).
Express parcel shipments grew 4% sequentially to 1.8 crore in the June quarter, while revenue rose by 5% to Rs 1,276 crore. Part truck load revenue grew 25% yearly to Rs 435 crore.
“Robust growth in PTL and SCS (Supply Chain Services) businesses and stable growth in Express Parcel continues and have enabled improvement in profitability as well," said MD and Chief Executive Officer Sahil Barua.
Shares of Delhivery closed 2.07% higher at Rs 416.1 apiece, as compared to a 1.08% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.