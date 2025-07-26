Defence PSU Mazagon Dock To Announce Q1 Results Soon — All You Need To Know
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. will hold its Board meeting on July 28 for consideration and approval of the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated results for Q1FY26.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, next week.
In a stock exchange filing, the Defence Ministry public sector undertaking (PSU) confirmed the upcoming earnings schedule. The company specialises in building naval ships and submarines.
Here’s a look at all the key details about Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 results:
Mazagon Dock Q1 Results: Date
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. will hold its Board meeting on Monday, July 28, for consideration and approval of the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
Mazagon Dock Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
The trading window for dealing in the securities of the state-owned shipbuilding company has been closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1, 2025. It will remain shut until 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results for Q1FY26, in compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading.
Mazagon Dock Q4FY25 Results
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a 2.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue in Q4FY25 at Rs 3,174.4 crore from Rs 3,103.6 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda plunged 83% to Rs 90 crore compared to Rs 524 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Net profit also more than halved to Rs 325 crore from Rs 663 crore in Q4FY24.
Mazagon Dock Share Price History
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have declined 1.78% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the stock has dropped 7.30%. However, shares of the defence PSU have rallied 29.87% in the last six months, while rising 28.98% year-to-date. In the last year, the stock has jumped 19.14%.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,775 apiece on the NSE on May 29, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,918.05 on Feb. 19.
Mazagon Dock shares ended 2.21% lower at Rs 2,894.00 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.90% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.