Deepak Nitrite Q3 Results: Profit Declines 3%, Misses Estimates
The company's profit dropped to Rs 202.05 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 209.05 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 220-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Deepak Nitrite Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.91% at Rs 2,009.23 crore vs Rs 1,991.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,862 crore).
Ebitda down 3.16% at Rs 304.65 crore vs Rs 314.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 328 crore).
Margin narrows 63 bps to 15.16% vs 15.8%.
Shares of the company closed 1.41% higher at Rs 2,229 apiece as compared with a rise of 0.59% in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Tuesday.