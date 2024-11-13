ADVERTISEMENT
Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results: Profit Falls 5%, Misses Estimates
Deepak Nitrite's Q2 revenue was up by 14.3% to Rs 2,032 crore versus Rs 1,778.05 crore.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.'s net profit decreased 5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
The company's profit declined to Rs 194.20 crore in the September quarter, in comparison with Rs 205.08 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 201-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY25 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.3% to Rs 2,032 crore versus Rs 1,778.05 crore (Estimate Rs 2,068 crore).
Net profit down 5% to Rs 194.20 crore versus Rs 205.08 crore (Estimate Rs 201 crore).
Ebitda down 2% to Rs 297.52 crore versus Rs 302.26 crore (Estimate Rs 312 crore).
Margin at 14.6% versus 17% (Estimate 15.1%).
(This is a developing story).
