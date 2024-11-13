NDTV ProfitEarningsDeepak Nitrite Q2 Results: Profit Falls 5%, Misses Estimates
Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results: Profit Falls 5%, Misses Estimates

Deepak Nitrite's Q2 revenue was up by 14.3% to Rs 2,032 crore versus Rs 1,778.05 crore.

13 Nov 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.'s profit declined to Rs 194.20 crore in the September quarter.

(Photo source: Company website)
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.'s profit declined to Rs 194.20 crore in the September quarter.

(Photo source: Company website)

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.'s net profit decreased 5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company's profit declined to Rs 194.20 crore in the September quarter, in comparison with Rs 205.08 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 201-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY25 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 14.3% to Rs 2,032 crore versus Rs 1,778.05 crore (Estimate Rs 2,068 crore).

  • Net profit down 5% to Rs 194.20 crore versus Rs 205.08 crore (Estimate Rs 201 crore).

  • Ebitda down 2% to Rs 297.52 crore versus Rs 302.26 crore (Estimate Rs 312 crore).

  • Margin at 14.6% versus 17% (Estimate 15.1%).

(This is a developing story).

