Deepak Fertilizers CMD Says, Eyeing Rs 3,000-Crore Ebitda Over Next Three Years

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corp. is on track to achieve Rs 3,000-crore Ebitda over the next three years, according to the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Sailesh Mehta.

This, he said, will be achieved with the commissioning of new plants.

The chemicals and fertiliser manufacturer had on Tuesday reported a 237% jump in net profit for the quarter ended September, at Rs 214 crore versus Rs 63 crore in the same quarter last year.

Operating revenue rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 2,747 crore in the second quarter from Rs 2,424 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Operating Ebitda surged 73% YoY to Rs 494 crore in Q2 from Rs 286 crore in the year-ago period.