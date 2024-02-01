Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Q3 Results: Profit Falls 76%

Reflecting the resilience of the industry amid evolving market dynamics, production of coal, cement and steel grew by 14%, 7% and 10% year-on-year, respectively, which are key market indicators for the TAN business.

Despite the positive industry trend, overall TAN sales volume during the quarter declined by 15% YoY due to a surge in imports from Russia. The company continues to maintain competitive pricing across all segments.

Business Outlook: The government's gradual removal of the ban on exports of ammonium nitrate would help the company to export the top grade low density ammonium nitrate prilled product. Demand is expected to remain stable in Q4 FY24.