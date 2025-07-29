Deepak Fertilisers Q1 Results: Profit Rises 22% To Rs 244 Crore

DFPCL Chairman and Managing Director said, "The strong start to FY26 underscores the impact of our strategic transformation and disciplined execution. Our continued focus on specialty products, customer engagement, and operational agility is driving tangible results."

The company's net debt further reduced even as 'we progressed major capital investments,' he said, adding, "This reinforces the strength of our business model." DFPCL manufactures both industrial chemicals and fertilisers with a strong presence in Technical Ammonium Nitrate (mining chemicals), industrial chemicals, and crop nutrition (fertilisers).