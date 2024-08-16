Dee Development Engineers Q1 Results: Total Income Rose To Rs 188.17 Crore, Net Profit At Rs 3.19 Crore

Dee Development Engineers Ltd. reported on Friday a profit after tax of Rs 3.19 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, marking a significant turnaround from the Rs 4.58 crore loss in the same quarter last year. The company's total income for the first quarter increased to Rs 188.17 crore, compared to Rs 159.46 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter.

As of June 30, 2024, DDEL's order book stands at Rs 803 crore, bolstered by a recent international contract valued at approximately Rs 340 crore. DDEL specialises in process piping solutions.

DDEL is a player in process piping solutions.

(With inputs from PTI)