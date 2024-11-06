DCM Shriram Bets On Lower Input Costs To Boost Profits From Chloro-Vinyl Business

However, DCM Shriram’s revenue from the sugar and ethanol segment was muted, while loss widened to Rs 14 crore from Rs 11 crore.

The CFO attributed this to Q2 being a lean season in general, as well as the higher cost of production. “Most of the production happens in Q3, Q4 and partly in Q1. So, Q2 always has the lowest profitability.”

Agarwal added, “The other thing that has happened is that the cost of production of sugar last season was higher by about Rs 400 and the selling price has not kept pace with that. So I think the numbers are a little softer for sugar vis-a-vis last year.”