DB Corp Q2 Results: Profit Tumbles 17%, Dividend Announced

DB Corp's standalone net profit declined 17% year-on-year in the July–September quarter of the current financial year.

The newspaper group posted a profit of Rs 83 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30. In the year-ago period, the company posted a profit of Rs 100 crore.

DB Corp.'s revenue during the quarter under review fell 4.61% to Rs 559 crore from Rs 586 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to Rs 120.69 crore, whereas the Ebitda margin contracted 427 basis points in the same period to 21.59%.