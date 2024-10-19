Dalmia Bharat Q2 Results: Profit Falls 60%; Declares Rs 4 Per Share Dividend

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. reported a 60.2% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter. Net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 was at Rs 49 crore, compared to Rs 123 crore in the year ago quarter, according to an exchange filing.

The cement maker's consolidated revenue fell 2.1% on year to Rs 3,087 crore as against Rs 3,153 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said in the filing. Operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, dividend, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 26.8% to Rs 434 crore from Rs 593 crore a year ago, while Ebitda margin narrowed to 14.1% from 18.8% in the reporting quarter a year ago.