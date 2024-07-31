Dabur Q1 Results Preview: Steady Growth Likely On Recovery In Rural Markets

Dabur India Ltd. is expected to show a steady performance in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The maker of Dabur Red Paste is likely to post a 6.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 496 crore in the quarter ended June, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Analysts highlight the recovery in rural markets, strong growth in healthcare and personal care segments, and strategic distribution efforts as key drivers.

While the food business faces challenges from lower out-of-home consumption, the overall outlook remains positive with expected improvements in product mix and international sales, according to brokerages.

Key monitorable indicators include rural growth, new category performance, and international business expansion.