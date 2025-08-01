Dabur India Q1 Review: Management's Growth Assurance Sparks Target Price Hikes

Most analysts hiked the target price of Dabur India Ltd. as the management gave assurance of growth recovery moving forward. The company will focus on mergers and acquisitions in the health and wellness category moving forward.

Management is expecting a high single-digit growth in the ongoing financial year 2026. They are also aiming to reduce the impact of higher raw material prices by raising product prices and making cost-optimising moves, analysts quoted management in their notes.

UBS Global Research and Jefferies raised the target price. Morgan Stanley kept the target prices unchanged. All these brokerages retained their respective stock ratings on Dabur India.

The chyawanprash producer saw its domestic volumes decline because the moonset started early. Its volume declined 1% on the year. Its gross margin contracted 75 basis points on the year to 47% due to inflation in raw materials. Margins got some support from price hikes, UBS Global Research said.

The brokerage has a 'Sell' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 500 apiece from Rs 470 apiece. The current target price implied 5.5% downside from Thursday's closing price.

The home and personal care segment of Dabur India delivered a 5.5% year-on-year growth in the first quarter, as double-digit growth in homecare supported it, UBS Global Research said.