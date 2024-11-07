Cummins India Q2 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue Rises 31%
Margin narrows to 40.5% versus 44.5% in the year-ago period.
Cummins India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 37% in the September quarter of the financial year, beating analysts' estimates.
The engine maker reported a profit of Rs 449.4 crore in the second quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 422-crore estimate by analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Cummins Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31% to Rs 2,508.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,252 crore).
Ebitda up 19% to Rs 1,016.9 crore (Estimate: Rs 451 crore).
Ebitda margin narrows 400 basis points to 40.5% versus 44.5% (Estimate: 20%).
Net profit rose 37% to Rs 449.4 crore (Estimate: Rs 422 crore).
Shares of Cummins India closed 1.58% lower at Rs 3,554.55 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.16% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
(This is a developing story)