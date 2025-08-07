ADVERTISEMENT
Cummins India Q1 Results: Profit Up 40%
Revenue rose 26% to Rs 2,906.82 crore.
Cummins India Ltd.'s standalone net profit advanced 40% in the June quarter of the financial year.
The engine maker reported a profit of Rs 589.27 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 419.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Cummins Q1 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 26.2% to Rs 2,906.82 crore versus Rs 2,304.19 crore. (Estimate: Rs 2,652 crore)
Net Profit up 40% to Rs 589.27 crore versus Rs 419.80 crore (Estimate: Rs 522 crore)
Ebitda up 33% to Rs 623.50 crore versus Rs 467.33 crore. (Estimate: Rs 478 crore).
Margin at 21.4% versus 20.3%. (Estimate: 19.7%).
Shares of Cummins India closed 1.05% higher at Rs 3635.70 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.09% advance in the benchmark Sensex. The results were released after market hours.
