Cummins India Q1 Results: Profit Rises 31%, Beats Estimates
The engine-maker's net profit rose 31% over a year earlier to Rs 463 crore in the quarter-ended June.
Cummins India Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates. The engine-maker's net profit rose 31% over a year earlier to Rs 463 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 413-crore estimate by analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Cummins India Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% to Rs 2,315 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,325 crore).
Ebitda up 38% to Rs 472 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 423 crore).
Ebitda margin at 20.4% versus 15.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18.20%)
Net profit rose 31% to Rs 463 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 413 crore).
Shares of Cummins India rose 0.64% to Rs 3,520 apiece, as compared to a 0.21% decline in the benchmark Sensex.
Opinion
Cummins India MD Expects Margin To Expand After New Pollution Regulations
