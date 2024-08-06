NDTV ProfitEarningsCummins India Q1 Results: Profit Rises 31%, Beats Estimates
Cummins India Q1 Results: Profit Rises 31%, Beats Estimates

The engine-maker's net profit rose 31% over a year earlier to Rs 463 crore in the quarter-ended June.

06 Aug 2024, 05:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Cummins India Ltd.'s namesign & logo. (Source: Company website)

Cummins India Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates. The engine-maker's net profit rose 31% over a year earlier to Rs 463 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 413-crore estimate by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Cummins India Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 4% to Rs 2,315 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,325 crore).

  • Ebitda up 38% to Rs 472 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 423 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 20.4% versus 15.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18.20%)

  • Net profit rose 31% to Rs 463 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 413 crore).

Shares of Cummins India rose 0.64% to Rs 3,520 apiece, as compared to a 0.21% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

