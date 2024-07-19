NDTV ProfitEarningsCreditAccess Grameen Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 15% To Rs 398 crore
ADVERTISEMENT

CreditAccess Grameen Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 15% To Rs 398 crore

The company's CEO Ganesh Narayanan expressed confidence of achieving guidance for FY25.

19 Jul 2024, 07:55 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representational Purposes</p><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@photoripey?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Ibrahim Rifath</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/micro-finance?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image For Representational Purposes

(Source: Ibrahim Rifath on Unsplash)

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. reported a 15% uptick in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of this financial year.

The microfinance company reported a bottom line of Rs 398 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 346 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification.

ALSO READ

HDFC Life Q1 Results: Revenue Rises, Margin Contracts

Opinion
HDFC Life Q1 Results: Revenue Rises, Margin Contracts
Read More

The company's revenue stood at Rs 1,513 crore, year-on-year versus Rs 1,171 crore in fiscal 2024.

"We are confident of achieving our annual performance guidance for the ongoing financial year," Ganesh Narayanan, chief executive officer of CreditAccess Grameen, said.

The scrip closed 0.98% lower, at Rs 1,284.75 apiece, compared with a 1.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. It has grown 42.53% on a year-to-date basis and has declined 1.72% in the last 12 months, according to the NSE data.

ALSO READ

Wipro Q1 Results: Profit Meets Estimates, Modest Outlook For Q2

Opinion
Wipro Q1 Results: Profit Meets Estimates, Modest Outlook For Q2
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT