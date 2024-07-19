Credit-Deposit Growth Mismatch To Weigh On HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Earnings

The Reserve Bank of India has advised lenders to maintain more a prudent credit-deposit ratio with Governor Shaktikanta Das stressing that the growth in deposits should keep pace with expansion in loans, he told CNBC-TV18 earlier in January. While the RBI has not set a target ratio, analysts see 70% to 80% as a comfort level. HDFC Bank’s is well past 100%, and a pre-earnings update showed deposits were flat on quarter, and advances fell slightly. CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said the bank aims to bring the ratio down to levels seen before its merger with its parent and would grow loans slower than deposits until the adjustment is done.