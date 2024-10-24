Coromandel International Q2 Results: Profit Dips 13% Yet Meets Estimates

Coromandel International Ltd.'s net profit dipped 13% year-on-year in the July–September quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' expectations.

The agrochemicals company posted a profit of Rs 659 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, as compared to a Rs 624 crore estimate by Bloomberg analysts.

The fertilisers, pesticides and speciality nutrients manufacturers revenue during the quarter under review rose 6.4% to Rs 7,433 crore from Rs 6,988 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The Bloomberg estimate for the company's revenue was Rs 6312 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were at Rs 975 crore against Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 859 crore, whereas the Ebitda margin contracted to 13.1% from 15.2% against the Bloomberg estimate of 13.6%.