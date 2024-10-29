Container Corp Q2 Results: Profit Rises Marginally By 1%, Revenue Up 4%

Container Corp’s Q2 FY25 EBITDA rose to Rs 582.02 crore, with margins at 25.4%; the company also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share. (Image used for representational purpose. Photo source: Concor/X)
Container Corp. of India Ltd.’s net profit fell 1% for the second quarter. The company's bottom line stood at Rs 366.26 crore during the three months ended September as compared to Rs 368.49 crore clocked in the year-afo period, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.
Container Corp Q2FY25 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 4.2% to Rs 2,287.75 crore versus Rs 2,194.87 crore.
Net profit down 1% to Rs 366.26 crore versus Rs 368.49 crore.
Ebitda up 7% to Rs 582.02 crore versus Rs 546.46 crore.
Margin at 25.4% versus 24.9%.
Announces second interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share.
Shares of Container Corp. closed 3.4% higher before the results were announced, against a 0.5% rise in the Nifty 50.