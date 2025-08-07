Container Corp Q1 Review: Jefferies Cuts Target Price As Weak Volume Growth Weigh On Operating Profit

Jefferies cut Container Corporation of India Ltd.'s target price as weak domestic volume growth weighed on its operating profit. Its consolidated Ebitda declined 2% on the year to Rs 432.68 crore in April–June from Rs 441.63 crore.

However, Container Corp's reported Ebitda is 7% below Jefferies estimates due to weak domestic volumes and realisations. Even if the brokerage adjusts the Rs 21 crore one-time expense, the operating profit would have missed Jefferies estimates by 2%, the brokerage said.

The company's domestic volume declined 3% on the year as Container Corp chose to let go of low-margin business, according to Jefferies. Container Corp has lost 190 basis points year-on-year in market share because of weak demand at its key inland container depots, the brokerage said.

Jefferies has cut the target price of Container Corp to Rs 650 apiece from Rs 825 apiece. The current target price implied a 12.3% downside from Wednesday's close price.