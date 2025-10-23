Colgate Q2 Results: Profit Slumps 17%; Dividend Of Rs 24 Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of this financial year fell 17% to Rs 327.50 crore in quarter ended September.

This is in comparison to profit of Rs 395.05 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Revenue fell by 6.2% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1,519.50 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 6% year-on-year to Rs 465.43 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted marginally to 30.6%.