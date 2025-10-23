Colgate Q2 Results: Profit Slumps 17%; Dividend Of Rs 24 Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details
Colgate's revenue fell by 6.2% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1,519.50 crore.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of this financial year fell 17% to Rs 327.50 crore in quarter ended September.
This is in comparison to profit of Rs 395.05 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.
Revenue fell by 6.2% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1,519.50 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 6% year-on-year to Rs 465.43 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted marginally to 30.6%.
Colgate Palmolive Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 6.2% to Rs 1,519.50 crore versus Rs 1,619.11 crore.
Net Profit down 17% to Rs 327.50 crore versus Rs 395.05 crore.
Ebitda down 6% to Rs 465.43 crore versus Rs 497.35 crore.
Margin at 30.6% versus 30.7%.
According to Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) the second quarter performance reflects the transitory disruption due to distributors and retailers across channels caused by GST rate revision.
However, the company said it has worked closely with customers to pass on lower prices to consumers from the effective date.
"Despite topline headwinds, we remain committed to our long term strategic goals and continue to prioritise brand investments," Narasimhan added.
Colgate Palmolive Announces Dividend
Colgate has announced first interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 652.8 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Nov. 3 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 19.
Colgate Palmolive Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings was shared after market hours. The stock settled 1.16% higher at Rs 2,286.90 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Colgate shares have fallen 31.35% in the last 12 months and 14.69% year-to-date.
Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and 12 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 2,429.52 implies an upside of 6.2%.