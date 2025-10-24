Colgate-Palmolive Q2 Review: Profit Drops 17%, Brokerages Turn Bearish, Cut Target Price

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. reported a 17% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 327.50 crore for the quarter ended September. Revenue dropped 6.2% to Rs 1,519.50 crore, while Ebitda fell 6% with margins contracting slightly to 30.6%. Following the subdued performance, brokerages including Citi, Investec, and Jefferies revised their target prices, with mixed outlooks on the company's near-term growth prospects.