Colgate Palmolive Q1 Review: JPMorgan, HSBC Cut Target Price

Brokerages took a cautious stance on Colgate Palmolive India Ltd., post first quarter results. While JP Morgan maintained "overweight" with the target price cut to Rs 2,625 from Rs 2,750, HSBC maintained "hold" with the target price cut to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,700.

JPMorgan highlighted that Colgate was navigating a tough H1, and expected back-ended recovery in H2. "Higher trade promotion led to muted price growth in Q1 and we expect this to return to positive territory in H2 with some stability in the competitive scenario, anniversarisation of prior promotions and faster premium segment growth," it added.

The brokerage noted that volume growth pace should improve in H2FY26, and it expected Ebitda margins to hold out at 32-33%.

"We have reduced FY26-27E EPS estimate by approximately 6%, mainly due to lower revenue forecasts," it added.